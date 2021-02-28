For the drive home in Waynesboro: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
