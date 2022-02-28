 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

