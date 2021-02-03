This evening in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
