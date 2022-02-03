For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
