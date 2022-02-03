 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

