Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.