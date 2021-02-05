 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

