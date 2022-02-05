 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

