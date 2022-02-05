Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
