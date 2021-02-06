 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Rain and snow showers in the evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 9:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert