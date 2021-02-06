This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Rain and snow showers in the evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 9:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
