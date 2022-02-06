This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
