Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.