Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.