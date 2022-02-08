 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

