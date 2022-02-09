 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

