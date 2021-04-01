The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Wi…
