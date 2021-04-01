 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

