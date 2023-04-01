Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
