Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
