The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA