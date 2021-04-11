Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.