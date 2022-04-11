Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

