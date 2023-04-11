Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
