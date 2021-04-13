Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA