Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
