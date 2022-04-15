Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.