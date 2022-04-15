 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

