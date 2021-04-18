 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert