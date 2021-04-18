Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.