Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.