Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
