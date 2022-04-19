Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.