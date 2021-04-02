Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.