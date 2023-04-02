Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
