Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT.