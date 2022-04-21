Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.