 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert