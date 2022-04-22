Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waynesboro people …