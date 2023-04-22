Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
