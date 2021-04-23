Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.