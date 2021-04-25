 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

