Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
