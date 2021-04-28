Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.