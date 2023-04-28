Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Per…
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degre…