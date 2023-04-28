Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.