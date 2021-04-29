 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

