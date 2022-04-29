 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

