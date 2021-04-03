Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
