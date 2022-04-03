Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
