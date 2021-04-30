 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

