Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Wi…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.