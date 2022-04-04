 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

