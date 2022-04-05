Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

