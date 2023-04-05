The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
