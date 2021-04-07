 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

