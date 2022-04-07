Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

