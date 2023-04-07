Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.