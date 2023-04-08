Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
